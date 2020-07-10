Forbury Gardens in Reading, where three men were killed when they were stabbed has reopened for “quiet reflection” and for people to pay their respects, the local council has revealed.

Last month, three friends, sitting together in the heart of Reading, became the victims of a stabbing attack. They died at the scene. A fourth man who was sitting with them was also stabbed but did not die and is recovering from his injuries.

Terror suspect, Khairi Saadallah is accused of murdering James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, on the evening of 20th June in Forbury Gardens. Saadallah is also charged with the attempted murder of three other people.

Saadallah is due to go on trial in late November.

The gardens have been closed to the public since the incident. Today, Reading Council announced that the park had reopened to the public. They are encouraging people to visit “in their own time for a period of quiet reflection”.

Forbury Gardens re-opened to the public this morning. We are encouraging people to visit the gardens in their own time for a period of quiet reflection.

Jason Brock, leader of Reading Borough Council, said, “It is now nearly three weeks since the horrific events at Forbury Gardens, which nobody in Reading will ever forget.

“As always, our thoughts remain firmly with the families of James, Joe and David. Now that the Gardens have reopened, we fully appreciate that people will want to visit in their own time and for a period of quiet reflection.

“Everybody is, of course, more than welcome to do that and see flowers that have been laid to pay tribute to the victims, or to lay a tribute themselves.”

