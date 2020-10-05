The hospitality industry had been "thrown under a bus"

Jeremy Joseph who owns the G-A-Y brand has launched a legal challenge to the government’s controversial 10 PM curfew, arguing that it not put forward any scienciftic evidence to show that the new restrictions would work.

Closures at 10 PM have meant that businesses in the hospitality industry, which are now forced to close, on the dot, at 10 PM have suffered a terrible financial loss. Already numerous LGBT+ bars have had to indefinitely suspend their business or close permanently due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The curfew is supposed to help stop the spread of COVID-19 among patrons of venues across the UK, except since its introduction on the 24th September, scenes of overcrowding on streets and public transport have been witnessed across the country as bars and restaurants “kick out” at the exact same time.

“No sense”

Speaking to Sky News this morning, Jeremy Joseph said he was launching a judicial review of the new restrictions, saying that the new policy made “no sense” and did the opposite of protecting people.

He said, “The government has failed to show why the 10 pm curfew was put in place and has published no scientific evidence to substantiate its implementation.”

He added that he thought that the hospitality industry had been “thrown under a bus” and they hadn’t done anything to protect businesses.

Striking a balance

G-A-Y had introduced its “Covid-secure” screening and systems back in July. It included screens around the payment and ordering areas and perspex bubbles for people to sit and drink.

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary has defended the measure saying that it was a “necessary measure”.

A government spokesperson said, “Our measures strike a balance between saving lives by protecting our NHS and the most vulnerable and minimising the wider impact on the economy and schools.

“The latest data suggests a considerable rise in the infection rate following people socialising in hospitality venues serving alcohol in recent weeks, so we have taken immediate action to cut the transmission rate and save lives and will keep all measures under constant review.

“The 10pm closure allows people to continue to socialise while reducing the risk of failing to socially distance.”

