The controversial commentator, Katie Hopkins, has shared the reason why Twitter decided to suspend her account, and according to her, it’s over one Tweet in reply to a rugby player, Ashton Hewitt.

Katie Hopkins has used her last mainstream social platform, Instagram, to share the reason why Twitter suspended her account, which had grown to over 1.1 million followers.

According to Hopkins, Twitter had said that it had only “suspended” her.

In a quick video on the platform, Hopkins shared the contents of the tweet, which was the final nail in her Twitter coffin, in which she used the phrase, she claims was from the BBC / Rowan Atkinson comedy, Blackadder, “Hung like a baboon”.

It was in answer to a Tweet from Rugby player Ashton Hewitt who called Hopkins “fucking toxic”.

Last week, Twitter announced that it had permanently suspended Hopkins, causing her name to trend on Twitter for over 24 hours.

Of course, it’s not the first time Hopkins has trended on Twitter or lost her standing on a platform after numerous controversial comments.

In response Mr Hewitt took to twitter to add, “Didn’t realise I was actually the reason for Katie Hopkins getting suspended from Twitter”.

Didn’t realise I was actually the reason for Katie Hopkins getting suspended from Twitter 😂🏆 — Ashton Hewitt (@ashton_hewitt) June 23, 2020

