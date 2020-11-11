It's all about the discretion.

What does it mean if someone has DL written in their dating profile?

Well, DL stands for “down-low” essentially meaning discreet. Usually, the guy with DL written on his profile probably won’t have a picture on his profile either and his profile may contain limited information about what he’s into, where he is or any other identifiable information.

There may be a number of reasons why someone is on the down-low or describes themselves as discreet and you shouldn’t always jump to conclusions about their reasons.

They might not be out to family and friends, they may even identify as straight but like sex with guys, he may be married or have a partner, or they may even have a job which might require them to have discretion on who sees or has access to their profiles, like, for instance, a school teacher who wouldn’t want their students to see their dating profile.

If you’re interested in why someone is discreet, then you can always ask, it could be a good conversation starter.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

