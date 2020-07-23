Don't tell people off, instead share your concerns....

By now, we’ve all seen those people on social media who have melted down because they were confronted by someone asking them to don their (now mandatory) face masks. The question is how to do you ask someone to put on their mask, with it going nuclear?

As face coverings become mandatory while using public transport and shopping in many parts of the UK from tomorrow, in order to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus, there are many people who are still not masking up. While masks won’t necessarily stop you from contracting Coronavirus, most masks, especially if they are double-layered, will slow down the spread, by collecting droplets from your mouth and nose when you speak, cough or sneeze.

Councillor Daniel Browne, a psychotherapist and author specialising in helping people to eliminate anxiety and building confidence, told us that explaining to the non-mask wearer that your concern is for your health and others around you might be the way to go.

He said, “I think the most important thing is to be calm when having the conversation.

Saying something like “I’m really worried about my health and everyone else’s health. That’s why it would be great for you and everyone to be wearing a mask. We all have a part to play in protecting everyone’s health as much as possible”, could be the way to diffuse any confrontatational situation.

He also suggested that giving some factual information on mask use could also be key in keeping things calm.

Showing pride while wearing the mask

Part of the face mask issue for many is that we also lose part of our identity when wearing a mask. The people you are interacting with can’t see your facial expressions and it’s almost impossible to see if you’re happy, angry, surprised or just damn bored.

But there is a way to retain some of your identity, by choosing a face mask that has a cool design on the front. We’ve discovered some amazing face masks that can help you show your pride while wearing a face covering.

