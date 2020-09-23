"We're not bi now gay later..."

You wouldn’t think that in 2019 myths about bisexuality would still exist… but oh boy do they! We asked readers who identify as bisexual what comments gave them complete attacks of the eye roll and oh boy did the myths come rolling in…

So listen up peeps – take note – these are the myths about bisexuality that we need to destroy in 2020!

Why do gay men take the attitude that bi is just a transitional sexual status … the whole “bi now; gay later” attitude?

Patrick

That I want to have sex with everyone. Yikes, and ick NO. We’re not sexual Velociraptors FFS.

Maggie

You can be black and bi, white and bi, Asian and Bi and all that’s in between. Bi isn’t binary.

Thomas

That bisexuals only like cis men and women. I’m a bi and trans man, and that tells me is that the speaker doesn’t view me as an actual man, or sees bisexuals as inherently genital focused, or both.

Cato

That we get laid than more people.

Sam

The idea that we will eventually “pick a side” and become either straight or gay.

ANON

That bisexuals are oversexed and can not have a monogamous relationship.

Dave

We’re not a god-damned trend. This is our life, respect that.

Jenny

You can still be bi- even if you’re in a hetero or gay relationship

AJ

We don’t have to 50/50 either way. It’s cool to be 70 % more attracted to the same sex and 30 % the other way… Still bisexual!

Paul

You can be trans, non-binary and genderfluid and you can be bi… Your gender expression doesn’t affect or dictate your sexuality

Pam

