Suspect, Khairi Saadallah appeared in court via a video link at Westminster Magistrates Court yesterday. He stands accused of three murders and three attempted murders.

Saadallah who is accused of murdering three men in Reading during Pride month in the UK, did not enter a plea during his hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court at which he appeared via a video link.

He wore, according to The Independent a face mask and “prison-issue tracksuit”

Saadallah who sought asylum in the UK in 2012, was “heard to shout words to the effect of ‘Allahu akbar (God is great)’ Prosecutor Jan Newbold told the court.

She also stated that Saadallah began his savage attack “without warning or provocation” according to Sky News

The accused spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and that he lived in Reading.

He was remanded in custody by chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot until a hearing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday 1st July 2020.

Saadallah is accused of killing James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, on 20 June.

A post mortem confirmed that each of the men died from a single stab wound.

Who were the victims?

Mr Furlong, 36 was a teacher at The Holt School in Wokingham. He taught history and politics.

Mr Ritchie-Bennett, 39 worked for a pharmaceutical company. He was originally from Philadelphia in the US. He had lived in the UK for 15 years.

Mr Wails was a senior scientist at a global chemicals company.

All three were described as “true gentlemen” by the CEO of Reading Pride, Martin Cooper.

Three attempted murder charges.

Saadallah is also standing trial for the attempted murder of three other men who were sitting nearby David, Joe and James. Stephen Young was sitting with the three men who died, while Patrick Edwards ad Nishit Nisudan were sitting nearby.

Young, Edwards and Nisudan were all treated for stab wounds, taken to hospital and later released.

