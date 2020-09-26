The actor Gordon Thomson has come out at the age of 72 in 2017

Best known for his role as Adam Carrington in the camp soap, Dynasty, Gordon Thomas came out as gay in 2017.

Speaking with the Daily Beast, Thomson spoke openly about his sexuality about while he never “announced” his sexuality – revealing that he assumed people just knew, saying, “I don’t go out of my way because it’s my generation, I think. I’m probably as homophobic as any gay man alive because of my background.”

He said that his generation’s views of homosexuality helped keep him in the closet, admitting, “When I was growing up it [homosexuality] was a crime, and then classified as a mental illness.

“It was not until Pierre Trudeau was prime minister of Canada when I was 23, 24 years old, did it cease being a crime, and it was not until I was nearly 30 that it stopped being classified as a mental illness in the US.

Advertisements

-Advert-

“So you’re dealing with that. And the shame, the breathtaking lack of self-esteem, has only just begun to seep out of my soul,”

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

