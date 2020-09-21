Get your diaries out... This is when Bisexual Day is!

Yes, there is a Celebrate Bisexuality Day and it falls on the same day every year. Celebrate Bisexuality Day is an important part of the LGBT+ calendar and it takes place towards the end of September, and it’s usually bang slap in the middle of Bisexuality Awareness Week or BiWeek.

However, this year, Celebrate Bisexuality Day occurs a week after Bisexuality Awareness Week on the 23rd of September. This year that is a Wednesday.

Celebrate Bisexuality Day was first celebrated in 1999 and aims to bring awareness to bisexual or “bi plus” people in the LGBT+ community. The date was in part chosen because Freddie Mercury’s birthday is in September.

Celebrate Bisexuality Day is, according to Wikipedia the brainchild of three bisexual rights activists: Wendy Curry of Maine, Michael Page of Florida, and Gigi Raven Wilbur.

What are the colours of the Bisexual Pride flag?

The bisexual flag was designed by a team headed by Michael Page in 1998. It is comprised of three coloured horizontal stripes, from top to bottom: Pink, Purple, Blue.

Can you buy bisexual jewellery or gifts?

