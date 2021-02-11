Where can I buy poppers in Bristol?

There are couple of places you can buy poppers or room aromas as they are sometimes known as in the Bristol Area.

If you’re in the market to buy poppers or room aromas and you’re in the Bristol area, here’s where you can buy them from.

Pickings are rather short if you’re looking to buy room aromas in Bristol however there’s one place on the highstreet you can definitely try.

Firstly, Prowler has a hybrid store along with Simply Pleasurebased in Bristol. The store be found in the town centre at 30 Bond Street

Broadsmead, Bristol, BS1 3LX. Phone: 0117 925 3174. They have a variety of different brands available for you to purchase.

You can also try the local gay sauna, called Lad’s Locker, which is lcoated 19-21 WEST ST, BRISTOL , BRISTOL BS2 0D.

However, if you’re looking for a more online option, you can always buy poppers online. A number of shops exist that sell room aromas. Our partner shop, THEGAYSHOP has a wide variety. Use the CODE GAYUK20 to get 20% off your order.

Are poppers legal in the UK?

CREDIT: TheGayUK

It is completely legal to consume and sell poppers in the UK. In 2017 there were fears that the Conservative government would outlaw their sale and usage, however, poppers were proven to not be a psychoactive substance and so the government made a U-turn and decided against making the liquid illegal.

Advertisements

Advertisements

If you’re wondering whether poppers are safe to use, then read our advice on them here.

Of course, you can always buy Poppers online, THEGAYUK’s partner shop sells a variety of brands which can be delivered anywhere in the UK.

Advertisements

What else is LGBT+ in Bristol?

Bristol has a number of LGBT+ / gay venues including a Sauna and Bars in the Dorset area. It also has a yearly pride event called Bristol Pride which is one of the largest in Southern England.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.