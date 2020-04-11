...like porn, but better

If you’ve not heard yet, YouTube sensation Davey Wavey has started his own porn studio called Himeros, with the aim of making better gay porn.

He hopes that by “watching other men explore sex” that guys will “learn new ways to improve (their) own sexual experiences and fulfilment”

As most gay, bi and curious men learn about sex through gay porn (because let’s face it schools aren’t teaching us this stuff during sex ed) Davey is challenging the porn industry to up its game.

With each video, the studio uploads the aim to push the boundaries beyond what mainstream gay porn has become. With Himeros you’ll find a wide diversity of guys, all colours, shapes, sizes and ages.

And it’s not just videos, but also podcast content that you can listen to as well. Each week, Davey and his co-creator and intimacy coach Finn Deerhart, chat with porns stars who star in their films, or special guests to help people understand the story and ethos behind the videos the studio releases.

Find out more by visiting Himeros.tv

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

You Might Like