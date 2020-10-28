Every day throughout October, the team at Warwickshire Pride are announcing their LGBT+ Icons for Black History Month. Today it's Nicola Adams

October 28th Nicola Adams

Nicola Adams is our next black LGBT+ icon. She’s a boxer who won Gold at two Olympics, plus the World, European & Commonwealth titles. In 2020 she became the fist Strictly Come Dancing contestant to be partnered with a professional dancer of the same sex.

