Every day throughout October, the team at Warwickshire Pride are announcing their LGBT+ Icons for Black History Month. Today it's Nicola Adams
October 28th Nicola Adams
Nicola Adams is our next black LGBT+ icon. She’s a boxer who won Gold at two Olympics, plus the World, European & Commonwealth titles. In 2020 she became the fist Strictly Come Dancing contestant to be partnered with a professional dancer of the same sex.
