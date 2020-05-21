TOWIE star Bobby Norris is about to give evidence to politicians over his petition to “hold online trolls accountable” for their abuses.

Norris has spoken openly and numerously on his horrific encounters with hateful trolls – many of whom focus on his sexuality and his looks.

He created a petition on the official government petitions site in 2019, and it gained over 133,000 signatures.

The petition, titled “Hold online trolls accountable for their online abuse via their IP address” calls for abusers to have their access to social media blocked by internet service providers and social media companies.

The evidence session, taking place during Mental Health Awareness Week, will see MPs speak to the reality TV personality about his petition on tackling online abuse. The session will also see Bobby discuss his personal experiences of homophobic abuse since first appearing in the public eye in ITV2 show The Only Way is Essex in 2012.

He will now talk to the Peititon’s committee over video link to discuss online trolling.

Bobby is vital for awareness

Catherine McKinnell MP, Chair of the Petitions Committee, said:

“I’m pleased that Bobby is able to share his personal experiences of online abuse with the Committee during Mental Health Awareness Week.

“Highlighting these issues in Parliament is so vital for raising awareness, and can shine a light on the action that can be taken to help stamp out this all too common problem.

“Online abuse can affect anyone, and takes many forms. It is a subject that is very close to my heart, and something that the Petitions Committee investigated extensively in the last Parliament.

“But with online abuse as prevalent as ever, and Coronavirus meaning people are on social media more than ever, it is imperative we take steps to tackle online abuse and stamp it out.”

The evidence session is the first step from the Petitions Committee in their new inquiry on tackling online abuse. The inquiry will consider issues raised in a number of petitions from the last Parliament and follow up on the Committee’s previous inquiry into online abuse and the experiences of disabled people. More details on the inquiry will be announced following the session.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

You Might Like

A note from the editor. These are tough times for us all. Without a doubt. But we're here for you and want to continue being here for you for the foreseeable future. THEGAYUK.com needs your help to survive. Due to the nature of the articles that we publish, we find it very hard to monetize our site and have been heavily restricted by ad platforms. This leaves us two ways of making money to keep this site going. 1) We run an online shop which we encourage you to visit and if you can make a purchase and 2) We run popup shops at the prides we media partner with. As you'll no doubt be aware the majority of pride events have been cancelled or postponed for 2020, which leaves our site at risk of closure. Around 70 per cent of our funding comes from these popup shops. So we have a severe funding shortfall for 2020. If just 100 people who use this site each donated £2 per month we'd be able to pay for the hosting for the rest of the year - meaning we can continue to keep THEGAYUK online. Please, if you can, consider donating £2 or whatever you can to keep us going. Thank you. Jake