We Are Gay UK

CAR REVIEW | Ford Fiesta Trend 1.1 Ford’s City Fiesta

What Have We Got?

Cars are complicated pieces of machinery so Ford have selected a Fiesta model with simplicity its main focus point. 

And this model, the 3 door Fiesta Trend was a hit with the reviewers at the recent SMMT drive it day and I’ll tell you why.

Driving

I hadn’t read the spec sheet for this new Fiesta. At times I like to just jump in and go to see if it wows me. And I can say that it did. 

Advertisements

The simplistic appeal to this Fiesta comes from its 1.1 litre 3 pot engine. Just when every little engine in a biggish car is fitted with a turbo, this little engine leaves that at home on the table. 

Performance figures are amiable and with just 85PS of power from a free revving engine, it manages to trundle along quite nicely. With no turbo, throttle inputs are met with immediate action except when nearing its peak of performance or when there is a hill to climb.  This will also be why there are only 5 gears. 

With the chassis being very communicative, making it a fun car to drive, hustle it through the gears to keep the engine at its peak and it’ll reward you with a dash that is both driver licence safe and exciting.

Inside

From the drivers point of view, the Fiesta Trend has all that you could want in a nippy city car. The 8” touch screen was easy to use, reasonably quick to function at the touch of the finger and the graphics are easy on the eye.

Plastics feel good quality and the choice of seat fabrics is both sophisticated and business like. For such a base model, it would in this case, seem out of place. Trend is its name but Trend it does not set. I don’t think a little funk would go a miss in here with a smattering of colours to lift the well fitted cabin. 

Living With It

Fords NCAP pack comes as standard. This gives you extras like lane keep assist, speed limiter and tyre pressure monitoring. The electronic stability programme also comes with hill assist. So it all stacks well in its favour as a reasonable specced car for the money. 

Is being a 3 door a hindrance? Not really. The front seats fold forward enough to allow easy entrance and a 3 door hatch always looks sporty over the 5 door. 

The Verdict

The Fiesta Trend was a bit of a runaway hit at the SMMT drive day. There were not many bad words to be said about it. It was universally liked. And you can see why. It’s well put together and for a small car of £15,995, you weren’t left feeling short changed. 

The drive is both engaging and without sounding detrimental to Ford, so simple and uncomplicated, that it makes it a drivers car without it costing the earth.

The Lowdown

Car –  Ford Fiesta Trend 1.1 TI-VCT 5 speed manual

Price – £16,495 (as tested)

MPG – 44.8 – 48.7mpg (WLTP lowest-highest)

Power – 85PS

0-62mph –  13.8 seconds

Advertisements

Top Speed –  105 mph

Co2 – 114(g/km)

All pictures Stuart M Bird

Start the conversation!

LGBT+ media is under threatCan you help?

We’re aiming to be ad-free and we can with your help. With Facebook and Google hoovering up most of the ad spend in the UK, it’s never been harder to be a publisher – let alone a niché publisher.

If you like what we do please consider helping us out so THEGAYUK can continue to exist.

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Let's talk dataTo continue using this site please read the following information

This site, like almost every other site on the web, collects certain amounts of data about its users. Including analytical data about where you are, the browser type you are using and how many pages you view. Unless you specifically sign up to any of our services all of this information is non-identifiable, which means although we know you've visited our site - we don't know who you are.

Some of the advertising partners that we use will also collect information about you. Allowing us to collect the data we need in order to run this site is mandatory and cannot be opted out of. If you are unable or unwilling to accept this policy, please click away now.

If you sign up to any of our services including our mailing list - we promise to keep any details you provide to us safe - and you can, of course, request that they are deleted at any time.

CLICK TO SEE GDPR POLICY

Never see this message again.

Seems you really like us!Keep us in your box - sign up to a free newsletter

%d bloggers like this: