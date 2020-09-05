If you ever see the acronym “MMF” on a guy’s profile, it means that the guy you’re talking to is into three ways with two males and a female, hence M+M+F!
Simply put the two Ms stand for Male while the F stands for female. This means that he’s into the idea of having a bisexual threesome.
It’d be up to you to chat about specifics and how that might play out. It’s not very common to find MMF on a hookup app like Grindr or Scuff whose main audience is made up of gay men and same-sex attracted people, but you may find a bisexual man or indeed his girlfriend who is entirely up for being in a three-way with another guy.
