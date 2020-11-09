One simple rule

Speaking his mind, porn star Mr Cali gave a crucial piece of advice for those who are new to porn, or who want a career in adult entertainment.

Speaking on the Demystifying Gay Porn podcast, adult star Mr Cali gave an incredible piece of advice for newbies starting out in porn and it had nothing to do with douching, cock size or being able to take an arm.

No, his advice was very straight forward and it was simply to know your worth.

Speaking to I. Que Grande Cali said, “I would tell my young self, to own and value your worth. Know who you are and tell them (the studio) what you deserve. Walk into the situation knowing you need this amount of money. You have a budget for who you are.

“You’re valued, but you don’t know it walking through”.

Cali has shot for studios like Noir Male as well as having his own very popular fan’s site.

Know when to say “No”

He then added, “Don’t say yes to everything, sometimes you got to say no and walk away”.

Sounds very sage to us and pretty relevant to all walks of life.

