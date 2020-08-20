As one fan wrote, "Anyone has the previous post screenshot? 🔥🔥"

Riyadh Khalaf has sent fans into a frenzy with his topless pictures, although it seems that the Instagram censors have been out in force after pictures of the star in his speedos were removed.

The Celebrity Masterchef winner, Riyadh Khalaf, has posed for a series of topless pictures, which have melted the hearts of his fans.

Although a few of his followers made comments about the star’s previous more racy speedo picture going missing from the platform. One commented, “The ridiculous state of Insta when you can’t post a selfie in Speedos”, to which Riyadh replied, “Thank you”.

Another asked, “Anyone has the previous post screenshot? 🔥🔥”

And another added, “Now I’m curious what I’m missing out on from the first post…”

Instagram censorship

Instagram has a history of censoring gay and male bodies. Previously we have reported that numerous celebrities and campaigns have been removed or banned outright by the Facebook-owned picture platform. It still, however, permits some women, most notably Kim Kardashian and Lizzo to publish nude pictures.

Posting to his 97,900 fans on Instagram the best selling author and podcast presenter, posed for a series of photos, while on holiday on the Greek island of Santorini.

Among the admirers of Riyadh’s photos was Doctor Ranj, who gave the star fire emojis and called the pictures “Filth”.

The star wrote, “Needed this. Being still, mindful and letting the ‘noise’ die down.

“This island is nothing short of spectacular! Would recommend if you’re looking for a chilled getaway with amazing food and clear blue waters. Not to mention the view from the highest point on the island from our villa @santoriniskygreece

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

