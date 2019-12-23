Bravo that woman.

Entertainer Jane McDonald has been praised by fans who went to watch her Christmas show for changing the problematic lyric of ‘Fairytale of New York’.

Calls for the lyric “You scumbag, you maggot, you cheap lousy f*ggot”, to be removed or edited out have run for years.

Many find the line to be anti-LGBT and some have used the lyric to be brazenly homophobic in public.

However, gay icon, Jane McDonald found a genius way to sing the song and not alienate her fan base by simply swapping the word “f*ggot” with “wazzuk”.

Gaydio presenter, Matt Crab took to Twitter to thank the chart-topper for swapping the word, calling her a true ally to the LGBT community.

Thank you @TheJaneMcDonald for changing the word F***** in your concert tonight during #fairytaleofnewyork ❤️you truly are on ally to the LGBT community 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/9cxUyfwOIP — Matt Crabb (@thisismattcrabb) December 21, 2019

Number 1 Christmas Song

The Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York” has been crowned the best Christmas song of all time.

However, the song crowned number one contains a homophobic slur. Every year a debate rages about whether the song should have the word “f*ggot” bleeped or silenced when it is broadcast publicly.

The song beat out Mariah’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ and WHAM!’s ‘Last Christmas’, it also managed to top Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas“, which took the fourth spot.

In 2007, BBC’s Radio 1 in the UK, censored the offending word, but soon reinstated it after a public backlash.

