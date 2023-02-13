Everything you ever wanted to know about pegging

Pegging is a sexual trend that has been gaining traction in recent years. It involves one partner wearing a strap-on dildo and penetrating a man anally. The man receiving the pleasure is known as the “peggee,” while the other partner is known as the “pegger.” While pegging can seem intimidating at first, it has become increasingly popular for couples who are looking to spice up their sex life and explore new sexual experiences. So if you’re curious about pegging and want to know more, read on to learn why it’s becoming so popular.

What is pegging?

Pegging is a type of anal play where one partner wears a strap-on and penetrates the other partner’s anus with it. This is usually done by a woman penetrating a man, but it can also be done with any gender combination. Pegging allows people to explore different sexual activities and can be incredibly pleasurable for both partners. It can also provide deeper psychological satisfaction, as it can be seen as a power exchange, where the receiving partner relinquishes control to the penetrating partner.

The most common way to do pegging is with a butt plug or dildo attached to a harness that is strapped around the penetrating partner’s waist or hips. The harness helps to ensure that the strap-on stays securely in place, allowing for maximum pleasure and precision during the activity. Pegging can be an incredibly erotic experience for both partners, as it can provide intense pleasure for the receiver and a feeling of dominance for the giver.

The history of pegging

Pegging is a sexual practice that has become more popular in recent years. It involves a woman (or a man) using a strap-on dildo to penetrate their partner anally. The practice is thought to have originated in the gay community, where anal sex has been a part of sexual expression for centuries.

The term “pegging” was coined in 2001 by sex columnist Dan Savage, who described it as “a kinky way of switching roles during sex and flipping traditional gender roles.” Since then, pegging has gained in popularity, both within the LGBTQ community and among heterosexual couples.

In order to perform pegging, you will need a strap-on dildo, lube and a comfortable place to do it. It is important to go slow when trying out pegging, as the butt is not used to being penetrated and may require more time to adjust. Additionally, using lube can help reduce friction and make it more enjoyable for both partners. Some people may find that using a butt plug before pegging can help prepare the area and make it easier to penetrate.

Pegging is becoming more mainstream and accepted as an enjoyable part of a healthy sex life. This trend reflects an increasing awareness that there are many different ways to experience pleasure and that everyone should be free to explore their sexuality without judgment.

Why do men like pegging?

Pegging is a form of anal play that has become increasingly popular in the past few years. Pegging involves using a strap-on dildo to penetrate the anus of a man. This practice is not exclusive to gay men and can be enjoyed by heterosexual men too.

The appeal of pegging can be attributed to the intense stimulation it provides. The prostate, or ‘male g-spot’, located just a few inches inside the anus, is highly sensitive and can provide a unique sensation when stimulated. Many men find that pegging can lead to powerful and enjoyable orgasms. Additionally, pegging can provide a feeling of surrendering power which many find liberating.

For men who enjoy anal sex, pegging provides another way to enjoy bum fun. Pegging does not require a partner to perform oral sex or manual stimulation, so it can be an ideal way for men who are uncomfortable with those activities to enjoy anal pleasure. It can also be a great way to experience anal penetration without needing to use lubricant or wear a condom.

In conclusion, there are many reasons why men like pegging. From the intense stimulation of the prostate, to the feeling of power and liberation it can provide, pegging has become a popular choice for men looking to spice up their sex lives. Whether you’re into anal play or just looking to try something new, pegging may be just the thing you’ve been looking for.

How to peg your man

Pegging is a form of sexual pleasure that involves a woman using a strap-on dildo to penetrate her partner’s anus. It can be an incredibly pleasurable experience for both partners and is gaining popularity in the bedroom. But before you get started, there are a few things you should know about how to peg your man.

Our sexpert Patrick Devon tell us, “First, make sure you’ve got the right equipment. In addition to the strap-on dildo, you might need poppers to help relax the anal muscles and lube to reduce friction. You may also want to have a butt plug on hand as well.



“Second, set the mood. This can involve anything from lighting candles to playing your favorite tunes. Whatever it is that helps your partner feel comfortable and relaxed is what you should go with.



“Third, start slow. As with any type of sexual activity, it’s important to ease into it and let your partner take control of the pace. Start with manual stimulation and oral sex before introducing the strap-on dildo. Use plenty of lube and take your time.



“Finally, don’t forget about communication. Pegging can be an intense experience and it’s important to make sure your partner is always comfortable and having a good time. Make sure to talk openly about what feels good, what doesn’t, and what you want to try next.”

By following these simple steps, you and your partner can enjoy a fun, fulfilling pegging experience. With patience and a little creativity, it can be one of the most pleasurable activities you do together.

The benefits of pegging

Pegging can bring pleasure to both partners involved, as it involves stimulating the prostate. The prostate is a walnut-sized gland located about three inches inside the rectum, and can be incredibly pleasurable when stimulated. For men, pegging can result in intense orgasms, a sensation of fullness, and improved ejaculatory control. Additionally, some studies suggest that frequent prostate massage can help to reduce the risk of prostate cancer.

Pegging can also improve communication between partners. As it requires a degree of trust and communication, partners will likely learn more about each other’s likes and dislikes during the experience. This can lead to a stronger connection between both partners and a more satisfying sex life overall.

Finally, pegging can be incredibly fun and exciting for those who are open to experimenting with different forms of sexual pleasure. Couples who engage in pegging may find themselves feeling more connected, satisfied, and open to trying other things in the bedroom.