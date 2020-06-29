A 25-year-old man is in court today, charged with the murder of three men in Reading, in a suspected terror attack.

Khairi Saadallah is accused of killing three men, James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, on 20 June in a suspected terror attack in Forbury Gardens in the heart of Reading. He will appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

He is charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

A post mortem confirmed that each of the men died from a single stab wound.

Saadallah came to live in the UK from Libya in 2012 claiming asylum. He was given leave to remain in 2018.

