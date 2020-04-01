Netflix has become a bit of a home for the Drag world, especially with its commitment to stream lots of RuPaul content… So what other drag queen shows are worth the watch?

Paris Is Burning

Paris Is Burning is a must-watch film about the 80’s and 90s voguing scene in New York. Deeply emotional and insightful viewing and a slice of drag, trans and LGBT+ history. Not to be missed.

AJ And The Queen

AJ AND THE QUEEN

Netflix decided to put RuPaul in front of the camera, not as a judge of her famous show, but as an actor in AJ And The Queen, it was met with mix reactions – while it garnered a fan base, it ultimately only got one series from Netflix.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

This has pretty much become a staple for Netflix and has helped cement RuPaul as the world’s most bankable Drag Queen. It currently has 12 seasons of the show available to stream. Catch up with all your favourite DQs from Bianca Del Rio to Trixie Mattel.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked

Next from the RuPaul treasure trove of content is Untucked. Although there’s only one season of this, but the reality show gives you the chance to go “backstage” and get all the juicy gossip.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars

A chance to catch up with your favourite queens from past seasons. Netflix only carries season 4 of the show, but if you need more RuPaul – then you can always watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular

What’s camper than Christmas? RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular is. Watch as Latrice Royale, Shangela and Kim Chi battle it out to become the number 1 Christmas queen.

Dancing Queen

Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards rules the dance school and the night clubs in this warts and all, fly on the wall reality series. Reality TV at its cattiest.

Pose

Set in 1987, this drama series follows Blanca as she starts her own house. Starring Billy Porter and Evan Peters. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck and Steven Canals.

Super Drags

Campy, adult animated series with drag queens saving the gay community for an evil nemesis.

Trixie Mattel Moving Parts

Drag Queen superstar Trixie Mattel allows the cameras into her life to document the highs and lows, post-RPDR in this intimate film.

The Death and Life of Marsha P Johnson

As she fights the tide of violence against trans women, activist Victoria Cruz probes the suspicious 1992 death of her friend Marsha P. Johnson. An emotional documentary film about one of the un-sung heroes of the Stonewall movement in New York.



