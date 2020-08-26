Decoding what PnP means on a guy's profile

If you ever see the acronym “HnH” on a guy’s profile, it’s all about having sex and being “high”, simply put, fucking while on drugs.

HnH stands for Horny and High – generally speaking, drugs play a part in this guy’s sexual activity. Sometimes also referred to as chemsex. You may also see PnP instead.

Drugs that might be used could be

Crystal methamphetamine, (Meth, Tina, Ice, Glass, Crank)

GHB/GBL, (G, Gina, Liquid Ecstasy)

Mephedrone (M, Meph, Meow Meow, M-Cat)

MDMA (Molly, Mandy, Ecstasy)

Cocaine (Coke, Charlie, Crack, C)

Ketamine. (K, Ket)

Make sure you keep safe during if you’re going to take part in a HnH session. Some drugs can make people take risks with their sexual health which they normally wouldn’t take, due to lowered inhibitions and feelings of intimacy and sexual drive when on certain drugs.

A fantastic resource and read into the world of chemsex is the book by James Wharton, Something For The Weekend, available from all good book stores and Waterstones online.

If you need help with addiction or are worried about drugs in your life, you can find resources at the Drugwise website.

