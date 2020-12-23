A year in review.

2020 what a year it’s been. There’s just over a week left of 2020, possibly one of the grimmest years in recent history for the LGBT+ community. Whilst all communities have been hard hit by the pandemic, the LGBT+ community have lost so much, including their identity (the pride flag and the World AIDS Day Red Ribbon were both co-opted by the mainstream media for other COVID projects), their spaces (numerous businesses were shuttered because of the economic fallout) and their pride events (all of mainland UK prides were cancelled) and their ability to meet each other in safe spaces.

Here are the top 10 stories we ran on THEGAYUK.

It’s fair to say that our readers were somewhat interested in how the world of gay bathhouses would work in a COVID era with at least 3 of the top ten stories answering questions about the industry.

